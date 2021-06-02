Dover: Four charged after anti-immigration protest
Four men have been charged after an anti-immigration protest that blocked a road leading to the Port of Dover.
About 60 people joined the protest on Saturday, which led to queues of traffic forming on the A20 towards the international ferry terminal.
George Jenson, 31, of Orpington, south London, has been charged with assaulting an emergency worker.
Steven Tipple, 42, of Coventry, is accused of using words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence.
Jordan Ellis, 28, of Dursley, Gloucestershire, has been charged with wilfully obstructing a highway and resisting a police officer in the execution of their duty.
David Shannon, 30, of Gillingham, Kent, has been charged with wilfully obstructing a highway.
Mr Tipple, Mr Ellis and Mr Shannon are due to appear at Folkestone Magistrates' Court on 30 June.
Mr Jenson, who is also accused of using threatening or abusive words of behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, is due to appear at Margate Magistrates' Court on 24 June.