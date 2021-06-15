Migrant crossings: Eighty people cross Channel on boats
- Published
Eighty people have crossed the Channel in three boats as migrants continue to try to reach the UK, the Home Office has said.
The department said UK authorities dealt with three boats on Tuesday while the French stopped 46 from making the journey.
A Home Office spokesman said criminals behind the crossings were "putting profits before people's lives".
He said the government was cracking down on gangs behind people smuggling.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.