Margate sewage leak: Beaches polluted after lightning hits pumping station

Published
image captionSigns have been placed on local beaches and bays to warn the public

A clean-up operation is underway after a pumping station was struck by lightning, causing a major sewage leak into the sea.

People are being urged to stay out of the water around Margate, Kent, due to the pollution caused by the leak.

Southern Water said seven beaches and 3.5 miles (6km) of coastline are affected.

The firm has apologised, and said it is working to assess the environmental impact of the leak.

image captionA clean-up operation began at first light

The pumping station suffered a power outage during the storm, and the waste water was diverted through the outfall to prevent it backing up, to protect local properties from internal flooding.

A spokesman said Southern Water was "very sorry", and that it had a team at site on standby due to the bad weather, meaning it was able to "immediately begin work to restore services".

A clean-up operation began at first light.

"No pollution is acceptable to us or our customers. We're working with the Environment Agency, Natural England and the local authority to assess the impact on the environment," the spokesman added.

image captionPeople should not enter the water or the area of beach below the high water mark between Margate Main Sands and Joss Bay

The Environment Agency will be carrying out water quality testing to inform the next steps.

Thanet District Council said people should not enter the water or the area of beach below the high water mark between Margate Main Sands and Joss Bay.

Signs have been placed on those beaches and bays.

The pumping station is now operating as it should and will continue to be closely monitored.

