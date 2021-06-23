Margate sewage leak: Beaches reopen to swimmers after clean-up
A ban on people entering the sea around Margate has been lifted a week after a major sewage leak.
About 3.5 miles (6km) of coastline was closed after a pumping station was struck by lightning, causing wastewater to be released into the water.
In a statement Southern Water said it carried out an "extensive clean up operation" and "regular inspections".
After a week of "tidal cycles", it said there was a "notable reduction in risk" to the quality of water.
Warning signs will now be removed, and officials from the water company will remain out around the coast to continue to monitor the situation.
People are advised to contact Southern Water if they see any further evidence of sewage, following the high tides.
The Environment Agency has also been assisting with inspections.
Following a meeting between senior council officials, the local MPs and Southern Water on Tuesday, it was agreed compensation will be provided by Southern Water to local businesses directly impacted by the beach closures.
Thanet Council Leader Ash Ashbee said: "We need to ensure that this is fair, proportionate and easy to access for those so adversely affected, and we will be seeking assurances that this will be administered quickly."
The water company will also cover the costs incurred by the council in responding to the incident.
On Sunday protesters held a march where they demanded Southern Water stops the sewage leaking into the sea.