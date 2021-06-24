Margate sewage leak: Council leader goes for sea swim
A council leader has gone for a sea swim off Margate, after the area was closed for a week due to a sewage leak.
A Southern Water pumping station was struck by lightning twice in a storm on 16 June and the damage caused wastewater to flood the coastline.
About 3.5 miles (6km) of beach was closed for a week while a clean-up operation was carried out.
It reopened on Wednesday, and Thanet Council leader Ash Ashbee was one of the first to take the plunge.
After her swim on Thursday, she said: "Fantastic. It was really good in there.
"Thanet is open for business, our beaches are looking absolutely fantastic. The weather is fantastic, and hopefully it will hold now summer is here."
Officials from the water company have remained out around the coastline to monitor the situation.
The Environment Agency has also been helping with inspections.
Following a meeting between senior council officials, local MPs and Southern Water on Tuesday, it was agreed compensation will be provided by Southern Water to local businesses directly impacted by the beach closures.