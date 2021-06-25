Lucas Dobson: Life jacket loan scheme launched in drowned boy's memory
- Published
The father of a six-year-old boy who drowned when he fell into a river has launched a life jacket loan scheme for schools.
Lucas Dobson slipped into the River Stour in Sandwich, Kent, while out fishing with his family in August 2019.
His father Nathan Dobson has teamed up with Peter Faulding, one of the divers who searched for Lucas.
They have now started delivering 700 buoyancy aids to primary schools.
The life jackets will go into schools in Kent, Surrey, Sussex, Essex, Hampshire and the Thames Valley.
Mr Dobson said: "I'm happy that something so massive is coming from the loss of my boy.
"It'd be nice to raise awareness of the dangers of open water."
Under the scheme, families planning boat or fishing trips will be able to borrow lifejackets from their schools, with each buoyancy aid featuring a picture of Lucas.
They were bought using £10,000 raised in a charity day in Lucas' memory.
Lucas, from Deal, in Kent, was jumping between a boat and a pontoon when he fell, an inquest heard. He was not wearing a life jacket and was swept away by strong currents.
His family marked the first anniversary of the tragedy by calling for life jackets to be compulsory for children on boats.
Mr Faulding, who is chief executive of Specialist Group International (SGI), said he and his team deal with an average of 10 drownings a year in the South East, with Lucas the youngest victim they have ever had to recover.
He said a search helicopter is distributing the life jackets to schools.
There are also plans to educate children about water safety during each delivery.