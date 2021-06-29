Government rejects bid to extend Kent lorry parking restrictions
- Published
The government has rejected a bid by Kent County Council (KCC) to extend powers to clampdown on lorry parking.
The council had been handed powers to clamp HGVs parked on roads and laybys, following Brexit on 31 December.
The Unite union welcomed the decision by the Department for Transport (DfT) not to extend the powers beyond midnight on Wednesday.
KCC said it was the decision was "disappointing". The DfT has been contacted for comment.
The authority had applied for a six-month extension, and has been consulting over continuing the scheme indefinitely.
The council said the scheme was designed to "keep Kent roads moving".
Simon Jones, KCC's director of highways, said: "While we welcome the Roads' Minister's commitment to consider future localised restrictions and use of emergency powers in the event of border issues due to customs changes in the new year, it is disappointing not to have our current broader temporary enforcement powers extended."
The restrictions applied to Ashford, Canterbury, Dover, Folkestone and Hythe, Maidstone, Swale and Thanet.
Unite had claimed that fights were breaking out between lorry drivers, due to the shortage of facilities.
National officer for lorry drivers Adrian Jones said: "Unite is pleased that the government has listened to the union's grave concerns and taken the necessary action to help end the misery and overcrowding faced by lorry drivers.
"With a severe shortage of secure parking areas drivers are faced with a choice of breaking the law on driving rules or finding somewhere to park."