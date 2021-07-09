Southern Water fined record £90m for sewage spills
Southern Water has been fined a record £90m for dumping raw sewage into coastal waters.
The company admitted 6,971 illegal spills from 17 sites in Hampshire, Kent and West Sussex between 2010 and 2015.
His Honour Mr Justice Johnson said the offences had been "committed deliberately" by Southern Water's board of directors at the time.
Lawyers for the company had told Canterbury Crown Court the spills were the result of "negligence".
The offences were discovered as part of the Environment Agency's largest ever criminal investigation, which began after shellfish were found to be contaminated with E. coli.
Handing down the fine, Mr Justice Johnson said each of the 51 criminal counts admitted by Southern Water "showed a shocking and wholesale disregard for the environment, for the precious and delicate ecosystems along the north Kent and Solent coastlines, to human health and to the fisheries and other legitimate businesses that depend on the vitality of the coastal waters".
'Need to comply'
The offences had been aggravated by Southern Water's "previous persistent pollution of the environment over very many years", he said.
The company has 168 convictions and cautions, including "numerous offences of discharging untreated sewage".
He said the scale of the fine was intended to "bring home the need to comply with laws that are designed to protect the environment".
The Environment Agency were alerted after Oyster beds in the River Swale were found to be contaminated with E. coli, which suggested they had been exposed to untreated sewage.
After reviewing company records, the investigators found evidence of illegal spills at 17 sites across three counties spanning nearly six years.
Water companies are permitted to discharge untreated waste water into the environment during periods of heavy rain to prevent sewers backing up.
However, the EA found that on thousands of occasions untreated sewage had left Southern Water sites through this route during periods of lower rainfall.
In March 2020, Southern Water admitted 51 counts at Maidstone Crown Court, covering discharges of untreated sewage from sites in:
- Eastchurch on the Isle of Sheppey, Kent
- Slowhill Copse in Marchwood, Hampshire
- Beaulieu, Hampshire
- Millbrook, Hampshire
- Budds Farm in Havant, Hampshire
- Swalecliffe, Kent
- Queenborough, Kent
- Sittingbourne, Kent
- Teynham, Kent
- Herne Bay, Kent
- Ashlett Creek, Fawley, Hampshire
- Bosham, West Sussex
- Chichester, West Sussex
- Portswood in Southampton, Hampshire
- Thornham in Emsworth, Hampshire
- Woolston in Southampton, Hampshire
- Diamond Road, Whitstable, Kent