Euro 2020: South East prepares for historic final

Published
image captionThe white cliffs of Dover were illuminated with a message from David Baddiel, Frank Skinner and the Lightning Seeds

Across the South East football fans are preparing for England men's first major tournament final in 55 years.

Choristers at Canterbury Cathedral wished the team luck with a classical rendition of It's Coming Home.

Meanwhile the people behind the football anthem - David Baddiel, Frank Skinner and the Lightning Seeds - projected words of encouragement onto the white cliffs of Dover.

Gareth Southgate's team play Italy at Wembley on Sunday at 20:00 BST.

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby said he would be praying for England and Southgate on Sunday.

"You've shown courage, resilience and compassion - on and off the pitch - and brought joy to millions," he said.

In Rye, East Sussex, the Frangella-Cramp family's loyalties will be divided.

Mum Luciana, who was born in Italy, and nine-year-old Noah, will be in blue, hoping for an away win.

Dad Adam and eight-year-old Ruben meanwhile will be in white, cheering on the Three Lions.

image captionThe Frangella-Cramp family's football loyalties will be divided on Sunday

Predicting the outcome, Mrs Frangella-Cramp said: "I'd be happy with either team, but I do think Italy will just get in there at the end."

Her diplomatic answer, however, did not seem to appease Ruben. "I'm not very happy with mum's decision, I think England will win," he said.

image captionIn Brighton, fans have been queuing since 08:00 to enter Ye Olde King & Queen pub.

How can I follow the Euro 2020 final?

image copyrightEPA

You can watch England v Italy live on BBC One. The match kicks-off at 20:00 BST tonight, but the TV coverage starts at 18:20.

You can also stream the match via BBC iPlayer or the BBC Sport live page.

For radio listeners, build up to the match will begin on BBC Radio 5 Live from 18:00, with live commentary from 20:00.

