Dartford: Girl, 10, seriously hurt after being hit by car
- Published
A 10-year-old girl is in a critical condition in hospital after she was hit by a car.
She suffered serious injuries when she was struck in Watling Street in Dartford, Kent, at 18:50 BST on Saturday.
A man in his 50s was arrested at the scene and remains in custody.
Kent Police has appealed for any witnesses to the collision, which involved a yellow Audi S1, to come forward.
