Dartford: Girl, 10, dies after being hit by car
- Published
A 10-year-old girl has died after she was hit by a car at the weekend.
The child suffered serious injuries when she was struck while walking along Watling Street, Dartford, at 18:50 BST on Saturday. She died on Monday night.
Kent Police have renewed their appeal for witnesses to the crash.
A man in his 50s, who was driving a yellow Audi S1, was arrested before the girl's death on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving while impaired.
He has since been bailed until 3 August.
Officers want to talk to anyone who witnessed the crash, saw the child or vehicle before it happened, or anyone who has any dashcam, doorbell or CCTV footage.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.