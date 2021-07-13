BBC News

Dartford: Girl, 10, dies after being hit by car

image captionThe child had been walking along Watling Street, near the junction with Meadow Way

A 10-year-old girl has died after she was hit by a car at the weekend.

The child suffered serious injuries when she was struck while walking along Watling Street, Dartford, at 18:50 BST on Saturday. She died on Monday night.

Kent Police have renewed their appeal for witnesses to the crash.

A man in his 50s, who was driving a yellow Audi S1, was arrested before the girl's death on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving while impaired.

He has since been bailed until 3 August.

Officers want to talk to anyone who witnessed the crash, saw the child or vehicle before it happened, or anyone who has any dashcam, doorbell or CCTV footage.

