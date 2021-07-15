Seven arrested over Euro final violence in Maidstone
Seven people, including three teenagers, have been arrested in connection with violence following the Euro 2020 final.
Kent Police said a car was damaged and nine officers were assaulted in Maidstone after the match on Sunday.
All the suspects are male and were apprehended throughout the week.
They were arrested on suspicion of various offences including assaulting an emergency worker, violent disorder and being drunk and disorderly.
'Visited police station'
A man from Rochester was held in Maidstone on Sunday on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker.
A Maidstone man was detained on suspicion of violent disorder and for being drunk and disorderly.
Both have been released on bail, police said.
A man went to Maidstone police station on Wednesday and was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and violent disorder. He was also released on bail.
A man and two teenage boys were held in Rochester and Maidstone on Thursday and another teenager was also arrested after gong to Maidstone police station.
All four were detained on suspicion of violent disorder.