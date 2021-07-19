Channel crossings: Almost 250 migrants arrive in one day
- Published
Eight boats carrying 241 migrants crossed the English Channel on Sunday, the Home Office said.
It brings the total number of migrants who have arrived from France this year to 7,743, based on government figures.
The French authorities intercepted seven small boats, preventing 129 people making the crossing to Kent.
Dan O'Mahoney, Clandestine Channel Threat Commander, said: "We continue to target gangs responsible for these crossings.
"We have doubled the number of police officers on the ground in France, leading to more interceptions and arrests."
'New Plan'
The Home Office said the French also prevented a further 15 people entering the water, and that Saturday saw no migrant crossings at all.
New legislation was unveiled this month which the government hopes will deter migrants crossing the English Channel.
The Nationality and Borders Bill will make it a crime to knowingly arrive in the UK without permission, punishable by a prison sentence of up to four years.
Mr O'Mahoney said: "Our New Plan for Immigration will break the business model of these criminal gangs whilst welcoming people through safe and legal routes."