PCSO Julia James: Hundreds line streets ahead of funeral
- Published
Hundreds of people have lined the streets ahead of the funeral of a police community support officer who was killed while walking near her home.
Julia James, 53, was found dead in woodland near Dover, Kent, in April, triggering a large police investigation.
People lined the streets in nearby Aylesham as her funeral cortege made its way to Canterbury Cathedral.
A private service is due to begin at 12:00 BST.
Flags were flown at half-mast in her memory at public buildings in Kent, including council offices and police stations.
Meanwhile, fellow police officers gathered outside Canterbury police station.
Ms James, who had worked for Kent Police since 2008, died from serious head injuries. Her Jack Russell dog Toby was found unharmed at her side.
Large numbers of police officers spent hours combing fields in the local area and appealing for witnesses.
Detectives also created a reconstruction of Ms James's last known movements, featuring her dog Toby and an actress wearing identical clothing.
Callum Wheeler, 21, from Aylesham, has been charged with Ms James's murder. He will face trial on 29 November.