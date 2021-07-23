Chatham: Motorcyclist dies after crash with car
A motorcyclist has died following a crash involving a car in Chatham.
The collision between a grey Nissan X-Trail and a KTM 390 Duke bike happened on North Dane Way at 18:05 BST on Wednesday.
The 36-year-old male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been told.
Kent Police appealed for witnesses. Crash investigators want to talk to the driver of a white car who may have stopped at the scene.
