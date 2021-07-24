Herne Bay Pier powered by solar roof panels
A pier that was once Britain's second-longest has become one of the first to be powered by sunlight.
Herne Bay Pier in Kent was once three-quarters of a mile (1.2km) long, until a storm destroyed the already weakened middle section in 1978.
Only the section closest to land remains in use today, featuring fairground rides and shops.
A new roof has now been fitted, with solar panels that can power the pier's attractions.
David Browne, the director of Convert Engergy -- the Canterbury company that fitted the panels, said: "Where the existing structure was starting to leak, originally they started out looking at waterproofing it and then thought, 'what about involving solar panels?'
The centre of the pier was blown up during World War Two to prevent it being used in an enemy invasion, with the temporary bridges that replaced it after the war washed away in 1978.
The solar cells on the new roof can generate enough energy to power the whole pier, including its funfair.
Herne Bay Pier Trust, which manages the structure, hopes to also sell power to the National Grid.
The dream for the Trust is to restore Herne Bay pier to its full Victorian length.
"We do still wish to extend the pier, although it's an extremely expensive project," said Andrew Cook, from the trust.