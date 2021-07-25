Brad Jones: Brands Hatch crash leaves superbike rider in coma
British Superbike rider Brad Jones is in an induced coma after crashing at Brands Hatch.
Jones, 23, crashed in the opening lap of a championship race at the Kent circuit on Saturday.
The iForce Lloyd & Jones BMW rider was treated at trackside before he was airlifted to Kings College Hospital.
Dorset-born Jones, who sustained serious head, chest and leg injuries, will remain in the coma for up to 48 hours.
