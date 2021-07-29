BBC News

Miodrag Ivankovic: Man jailed over cross-Channel cocaine seizures

Published
image copyrightBorder Force
image captionCocaine was found on a lorry which had arrived from Calais, the Home Office said

A man has been jailed for 11 years for attempting to smuggle cocaine through Dover.

The Home Office said 96kg of the drug with a potential street value of about £4.3m was found on a lorry that arrived from Calais on 6 September.

Bosnian national Miodrag Ivankovic, 45, of no fixed UK address, pleaded guilty to attempted importation of a Class A drug.

He was sentenced at Canterbury Crown Court.

Mile Pajic, 45, also of no fixed UK address, was found not guilty of the same charge earlier this week after a trial.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.