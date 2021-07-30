BBC News

Aylesford 'chemical leak': Fifteen treated at Quarry Wood Industrial Estate

image captionParamedics treated people at a suspected chemical leak on Mills Road.

Fifteen people were treated by paramedics after a suspected chemical leak at an industrial estate.

Emergency services were called to Quarry Wood Industrial Estate in Aylesford just after 05:30 BST.

The people were treated for "minor symptoms" at the scene, a spokesman for South East Coast Ambulance Service said.

Mills Road remains closed at the junction with Lake Road. Police are directing traffic away from the area.

