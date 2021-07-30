BBC News

M20: Operation Brock to be removed 14 days after returning

image sourceHighways England
image captionA moveable barrier put in place on the M20

Barriers that were reinstalled on the M20 two weeks ago to help the flow of heavy traffic expected during school holidays will be "deactivated".

Operation Brock covers a 16-mile stretch of the motorway, between Maidstone and Ashford in Kent.

The barriers allow lorries heading to Dover to use one side of the M20. All other traffic is restricted to a contraflow system on the opposite side.

Highways England said the system will be taken down over the weekend.

The barriers were initially designed in the event of a no-deal Brexit plan.

They were removed in April, but reinstalled two weeks ago to help the flow of heavy traffic expected due to an increase in holidaymakers.

The M20 will return to three wide lanes in both directions, and the national speed limit will be restored.

