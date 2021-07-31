Volunteer race marshal dies in Brands Hatch crash
- Published
A volunteer marshal has died after an accident during a race at Brands Hatch motor racing circuit.
The British Automobile Racing Club (BARC) said it was "devastated" by the death, while governing body Motorsport UK said its thoughts were with the marshal's family.
An investigation into the accident at the Kent track has been launched.
The rest of Saturday's racing activity was cancelled but BARC said it expected the event to resume on Sunday.
In a statement BARC said: "On behalf of everyone connected with the BARC, we are devastated by [the] loss of one of the amazing volunteer marshal community who do so much to enable the sport to take place.
"Our thoughts and best wishes are with the family and friends of all those involved."
It said it was working with Motorsport UK and Kent Police following the incident.
Motorsport UK said: "The thoughts of everyone at Motorsport UK are with the marshal's family, the event organisers, and other members of the motorsport community present."
Kent Police said the force was called at 14:55 BST to a crash involving two people on foot and a car, adding that no suspicious circumstances had been reported.
Among the races scheduled for the weekend were events for the Britcar Endurance Championship, Classic Touring Car Racing Club, Kumho BMW Championship and Junior Saloon Car Championship.
Last week British superbike rider Brad Jones was placed in an induced coma after crashing at Brands Hatch.