Migrant crossings: Record 482 cross English Channel in one day
- Published
At least 482 migrants crossed the English Channel in 21 small boats on Wednesday, the Home Office has said, setting a new record for a single day.
The Ministry of Defence had earlier confirmed that an exercise on its firing range at Hythe had to be stopped when people landed on the beach there.
According to Home Office figures, there have now been 10,260 arrivals in 435 boats so far in 2021.
A Home Office spokesman said the crossings were "putting lives at risk".
He said: "Law enforcement agencies are dismantling the people smuggling gangs. Joint work with the French has seen a doubling of police officers on French beaches. And we are reforming the pull factors here at home".
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.