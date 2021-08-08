Kent Footballer alleges player hurled homophobic abuse during game
By Manish Pandey
Newsbeat reporter
- Published
A semi professional footballer who recently came out as bisexual has alleged he received homophobic abuse from another player during a match.
Sheppey United player Jahmal Howlett-Mundle tweeted it was a "real shame" it happened after a game on Saturday.
In a statement, Sheppey United FC said it strongly condemned homophobic abuse and "fully supported" its defender.
In a direct response to Jahmal, Tower Hamlets FC asked for the player's shirt number and promised to investigate.
In his tweet, Jahmal said it was a "real shame" the other player was "narrow minded".
He said: "Comments such as those will not get under my skin or throw me off my game, and I do understand that unfortunately it will happen again."
'Very upset'
The footballer - also a full-time primary school teacher - took the decision to come out to his teammates in July as he felt it was "the right time to be honest with myself and my loved ones".
He said he hoped that by being open about his sexuality it would give others the confidence to follow suit.
At the time, Sheppey United Assistant Manager, Marcel Nimani called his defender "inspirational" and said the club fully supported him.
After Saturday's incident, the club said it was providing support to Jahmal who was "obviously very upset".
It strongly condemned homophobic abuse said there was "no place for it in our game or society as a whole".
Tower Hamlets FC responded to his tweet directly, promising to "take matters into our own hands".
It said: "As a club it would not we do not tolerate this type of action and will take this very seriously."
