Kent A21 dual carriageway closed as fuel tanker burns
- Published
A busy dual carriageway has been closed after a fuel tanker caught fire.
The A21 has been shut in both directions while firefighters deal with the burning vehicle near Lamberhurst, Kent.
Six fire engines have been sent to the scene and no casualties have been reported, Kent Fire and Rescue Service said.
Diversions are in place and Highways England has told drivers to expect delays.
Andrew Seale, who saw the fire from Lamberhurst Golf Club, said he heard four explosions and then saw a "massive plume of smoke".
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.