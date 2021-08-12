Napier Barracks: Further cases of Covid-19 among asylum seekers
- Published
Several asylum seekers housed at a former military site have been removed from dormitories after they caught Covid-19, the Home Office confirmed.
The department has not given figures for those infected at Kent's Napier Barracks but said there had been "a small number" of cases.
An outbreak at the camp in Folkestone in January led to 200 people catching the virus and calls for its closure.
The Home Office said all public health protocols were being followed.
The government confirmed all those who had tested positive had been removed from dormitories, but could not say if others were self-isolating.
In June, the High Court ruled the decision to house cross-Channel migrants at the base was unlawful, after six people housed there took the government to court over what they said were "squalid" and "unsafe" conditions.
A Home Office spokesman said: "While pressure on the asylum system remains, we will use Napier Barracks to ensure we meet our statutory duty.
"Asylum seekers are staying in safe accommodation, where they receive three nutritious meals a day paid for by the British taxpayer."
The site has been dogged by allegations of poor conditions, with inspectors describing an isolation block as "unfit for habitation".
Last month, Home Secretary Priti Patel and Home Office officials defended their decision to continue using the site to MPs, as they confirmed half of the people living there were sleeping in dormitories.
Questions have arisen in recent weeks about the future of the Ministry of Defence-owned site, with MPs and peers told it could be used to house asylum seekers for "another couple of years".