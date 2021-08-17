BBC News

Police appeal after driver dies in Thanet crash

image captionA driver died at the scene of the crash

A man in his 50s has died after two vehicles crashed, police have said.

The collision between a white DAF skip loader truck and a black Peugeot 3008 happened at 13:40 BST on Monday on the eastbound carriageway of the A229 Thanet Way.

Emergency services attended and confirmed that the driver of the Peugeot died at the scene.

Kent Police are appealing for anyone with dash-cam footage of the moments before the crash to contact them.

