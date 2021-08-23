Folkestone: Man charged after three men stabbed in street
A man has been charged with three counts of attempted murder after three men were stabbed following a fight.
The trio were assaulted in Sandgate Road, near the junction with Cheriton Place, in Folkestone, at about 00:40 BST on Saturday, Kent Police said.
South East Coast Ambulance Service paramedics were called to the scene where the three men were found with stab wounds. One remains in hospital.
The Folkestone man was also charged with possessing an offensive weapon.
The 34-year-old is due to appear at Canterbury Crown Court on 20 September.
