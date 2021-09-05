BBC News

Channel Migrants: First group since August reaches Dover

Published
image sourcePA Media
image captionThe migrants were brought to Dover by the UK Border Force

At least five children are thought to be among the latest group of migrants to cross the English Channel.

Four toddlers and a baby were seen being brought ashore in Dover, Kent, by the UK Border Force on Sunday.

The latest group is believed to be the first to have made the crossing since 21 August, with nearly 12,500 people having arrived in more than 500 small boats so far in 2021.

The Home Office has yet to confirm how many people were in Sunday's group.

Across the Channel, French authorities rescued a four-year-old among 23 people on board an inflatable boat that had got into difficulty following engine damage.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.