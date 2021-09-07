Napier Barracks: Call for end to asylum seekers' detention
- Published
The government must stop housing asylum seekers in "profoundly inappropriate" military barracks, a group of MPs and peers has said.
The call comes after the Home Office said Napier Barracks in Kent could be used for another five years.
The All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) into Immigration Detention said people who lived there had reported "alarming" conditions.
The Home Office said it had made "significant improvements" at the site.
The parliamentary group has been carrying out an inquiry into the use of military barracks to house asylum seekers.
'Our worst fears'
In its interim report, it said witnesses had reported "unsanitary, crowded, prison-like" conditions at the buildings near Folkestone.
It said its findings highlighted "alarming" reports by people who lived there, as well as concerns from charity workers who supported them.
Group chairman Alison Thewliss, the SNP MP for Glasgow Central, said it confirmed "many of our worst fears... and reaffirms that these types of settings are profoundly inappropriate".
The use of the barracks was initially billed as a "temporary solution" during the pandemic.
But calls for the site to close came after a Covid-19 outbreak led to nearly 200 infections, and both a High Court judge and inspectors criticised conditions.
The Home Office has insisted "significant improvements" have been made.
But Ms Thewliss said improvements had been "negligible" and accused it of acting "unconscionably in respect of the duty of care that it has".
Ms Thewliss said: "The Home Office should listen seriously to the concerns of those in their care.
"They must stop people's suffering, and end barracks accommodation immediately."
A Home Office spokesperson said: "We disagree with the key findings of this report.
"During the height of an unprecedented health pandemic, to ensure asylum seekers were not left destitute, additional accommodation was required at extremely short notice.
"We have made significant improvements to the site and continue to work to ensure that residents are safe, secure and their essential needs are met."