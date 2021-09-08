Migrants continue to cross Channel ahead of Priti Patel talks
- Published
Migrants continue to arrive on UK shores after a steady stream of crossings since the weather conditions became more favourable.
The coastguard co-ordinated a search and rescue after a boat of migrants was spotted in the English Channel on Wednesday.
It comes as the home secretary prepares to discuss the number of small-boat crossings with her French counterpart.
The Home Office said "under 500" people arrived in small boats on Tuesday.
Wednesday's search was carried out by Border Force, Dover RNLI lifeboat and the coastguard helicopter based in Lydd.
On Monday, 785 people arrived in 27 boats while French authorities stopped 378 people from making the crossing, the Home Office confirmed.
There was a search-and-rescue operation this morning in the Channel for a boat carrying migrants - involving the Coastguard helicopter, Dover lifeboat and Border Force. pic.twitter.com/dhmKdi9Hhe— Simon Jones (@SimonJonesNews) September 8, 2021
Priti Patel and Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin are both due to attend a meeting of G7 ministers in London.
She has warned that Britain could withhold £54.2m it had promised to pay France to help deal with the problem, unless more boats are intercepted.
At the scene in Dover
Simon Jones, BBC News
We're getting reports of more attempted crossings in the Channel.
It was very busy on Tuesday with about 400-500 migrants succeeding in reaching the UK. The Home Office hasn't released precise figures yet.
The people smugglers are launching wave upon wave of crossings throughout the day to try to overwhelm the authorities, and they are succeeding in doing that.
There's going to be lots for the home secretary to talk about today with her French counterpart.
Is Priti Patel going to go into the talks all guns blazing and banging her fists on the table or is she going to adopt a more conciliatory tone?
More than 13,300 migrants have made the crossing on more than 535 boats so far this year. Just over 8,400 arrived in 2020.
Dan O'Mahoney, Clandestine Channel Threat Commander, has said: "This unacceptable rise in dangerous crossings is being driven by criminal gangs and a surge in illegal migration across Europe.
"We're determined to target the criminals at every level."