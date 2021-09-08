East Kent Hospitals: Chief executive of baby deaths trust to step down
- Published
The chief executive of an NHS trust which had been exposed for failings in its maternity care and Covid-19 precautions is stepping down.
Susan Acott will leave the East Kent Hospitals Trust in the spring, four years after taking on the post in 2018.
In June the trust was fined £733,000 over the death of baby Harry Richford in 2017, after admitting failing to provide safe care and treatment.
Ms Acott said she knew the trust faced many "challenges" when taking the job.
Ms Acott said when she joined she was "impressed by the quality and calibre of our staff and a number of high quality services we were able to provide.
It had been "a privilege and a pleasure", she said, "to work alongside the staff, our partners, governors and the board and to have the opportunity to bring about a number of changes and improvements for our patients."
She added that it was "the right time to step aside".
In October 2020 the trust came under fire from the Care Quality Commission (CQC), after an inspection revealed a number of failings over Covid-19 precautions.
At the emergency department and medical wards at the William Harvey Hospital in Ashford, staff were seen to be wearing masks incorrectly, not using hand sanitiser and not adhering to social distancing.
The trust said it acted immediately to address concerns.
Analysis
By Mark Norman, health correspondent, BBC South East
Huge issues with the trust's maternity department, including a criminal prosecution, were not helped by an interview with the BBC where Susan Acott appeared to not know how many baby deaths were under investigation.
Her cause has not been helped by the pandemic, stretching hospital staff and resources to their limit.
Her time in East Kent will be remembered for the news headlines she fought to contain.
Her successor will have a huge job on heir hands to recover the trust's reputation.
The chairman of East Kent Hospitals, Niall Dickson CBE, said: "Susan has done a remarkable job taking this organisation through the global pandemic."
Before the pandemic hit, the trust's "performance across the key national targets had improved significantly", he said, with shorter A&E waiting times and faster treatment for cancer patients.
The search for her successor will begin immediately.
Ms Acott will continue with her role as a member of the NHS Staff College Advisory Council.