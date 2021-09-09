Sheppey GP surgery to close leaving 9,500 patients to find new doctor
- Published
The closure of a GP surgery has been announced, leaving 9,500 patients to find a new doctor.
The DMC Healthcare Sheppey GP practice on the Isle of Sheppey will shut on 31 October, after the NHS Kent and Medway Clinical Commissioning Group (KMCCG) decided not to renew the contract.
KMCCG said patients should register with other practices.
Sittingbourne and Sheppey MP Gordon Henderson said local GP services were "already overstretched".
KMCCG said it is not renewing the contract because it "needed to put suitable longer term arrangements in place for patients at the practice", and a GP walk-in service is available at Sheppey Community Hospital for emergencies.
Colin Nicholls, a patient at DMC Healthcare for six years, said: "I think that the process is based on them wanting to deal with it as a contract, not as an an issue for looking after patients".
Mr Henderson said: "We are already overstretched in my constituency, I get constant complaints from people about the fact they can't see their GP.
"What the CCG's priorities should have been is to find a replacement to take over from DMC. Sittingbourne and Sheppey has one of the highest patient to GP ratios in the country".
A statement from DMC Healthcare said: "We are saddened about the decision to disperse but remain committed to ensuring patients are not let down and for minimising any disruption to patient care.
"We will continue to work closely and diligently with the CCG in line with their plans to ensure a smooth transition."