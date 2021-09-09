Kent County Council resumes taking unaccompanied minors
Kent County Council has said it will resume taking unaccompanied asylum seeker children into its care.
The authority announced in June it had reached capacity, and threatened the Home Office with legal action over the pressure on its services.
On Thursday it said it would resume taking unaccompanied minors who cross the Channel into its reception centres.
But it warned current levels of arrivals meant it would be unlikely to be able to accommodate all arrivals.
Council leader Roger Gough said: "We are in very advanced discussions with the Home Office to develop a safe and sustainable solution for Kent to support those who arrive in the county.
"We remain of the view that the only long-term solution is for the Home Secretary to use her power under the 2016 Immigration Act to make participation in the National Transfer Scheme mandatory for all local authorities and will keep all legal options open to pursue that if necessary."