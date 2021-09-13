Drug smuggling case dropped against Belgian driver
The trial of a Belgium man accused of trying to smuggle 285kg of cocaine into the UK has been dropped.
Prosecutors said they were not continuing the case against Padmore Asamoah at Maidstone Crown Court.
A Belgian-registered van was stopped at border controls in Coquelles, France, as it headed towards the UK in May 2020.
Border Force officers searching the van and found cocaine with a street value of more than £25m hidden among dry ice.
