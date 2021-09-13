Goudhurst: Man killed when his motorcycle leaves the A262 road
- Published
A man has died when his motorcycle left the A262 Goudhurst Road.
The red Yamaha motorcycle was reported to have left the road close to Chalk Lane just after 16.30 BST on Sunday, Kent Police said.
No other vehicles were believed to have been involved.
Police, paramedics and fire crews attended, and a man in his 60s from Sussex was pronounced dead at the scene. The man's next of kin have been informed.
Detectives have appealed for anyone with information or with dash-cam footage to come forward.
