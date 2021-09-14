Millie Greenaway: Man jailed over death of teenage car passenger
A man driving a car with six people inside when it crashed has been jailed over the death of a teenage passenger.
Millie Greenway, of Ashford, Kent, died after the car hit a tree in Egerton, Kent, on 4 July 2020.
The 17-year-old was seriously injured in the collision and died in an ambulance on the way to hospital.
Fahren Smith, 20, was jailed for more than six years at a hearing on Monday at Maidstone Crown Court for causing her death by dangerous driving.
Four other passengers in the Suzuki Swift car were all seriously injured and continue to receive treatment, Kent Police said.
Police said Smith had been drinking at a pub with two friends, and then went to pick up a further three friends who he returned to the pub with.
During the journey, he was spotted by police in a van, but he drove off at speed, a police spokesman said.
The six friends then drank at the pub, and when they left Smith saw a police car and again drove off at speed.
The car left the road and crashed in a garden in Mundy Bois Road in Egerton, the spokesman said.
Smith, of West Street in Sittingbourne, had pleaded guilty at a hearing on 5 August to causing Millie's death by dangerous driving, and for causing her death while being unlicensed and uninsured. He also admitted four counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
He was jailed for six years and four months. He will also be banned from driving for four years once he is released and will have to sit an extended driving test.