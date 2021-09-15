National Grid site fire shuts down power cable between France and UK
A fire at a National Grid site has shut down a power cable linking electricity supplies between the UK and France.
Twelve fire crews were sent to the site in Sellindge near Ashford at just after midnight, Kent Fire and Rescue Service said.
National Grid said the IFA Interconnector site had been evacuated, and there have been no reports of casualties.
The company said it "remains to be seen" if supplies will be affected.
A spokeswoman said: "Interconnectors are subsea electricity cables. The IFA cable joins the UK with France and allows electricity to be transported between the two countries."
It said that the power cable was "not operating" after the fire. It did not confirm when the outage will last until.
The fire service said water pressure may drop in the area as crews continue to fight the blaze.
"Crews will be in attendance for several hours to come," a fire service spokesman said.