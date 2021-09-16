Charlie Elphicke: Ex-Dover MP released after serving half of sentence for sex assaults
- Published
Ex-Conservative MP Charlie Elphicke has been released from prison after serving half of a two-year sentence for sexually assaulting two women.
Elphicke, 49, the former Dover MP, was convicted in July 2020 of groping the women, and jailed in September 2020.
He was found guilty of one count of sexual assault in 2007 and two further counts in 2016.
The Ministry of Justice confirmed his release, which The Sun reported was from Leyhill open prison on Tuesday.
During his trial, the jury was told Elphicke groped a woman in his home before chanting "I'm a naughty Tory".
One assault involved a woman in her 30s, the other was a Parliamentary worker in her 20s, Southwark Crown Court was told.
Natalie Elphicke, the current Conservative MP for Dover, ended the couple's 25-year marriage after his conviction.
Sentencing the former MP, Mrs Justice Whipple told Elphicke: "You're a sexual predator who used your success and respectability as a cover."
Five Conservative MPs were later found to have breached the code of conduct over an attempt to influence legal proceedings, following Elphicke's trial.
The former MP lost an appeal against his sentence in March. His lawyers argued at the Court of Appeal that his sentence should have been suspended.
He was suspended by the Conservatives when "serious allegations" were passed to police in November 2017, but the whip was restored ahead of a confidence vote against then-Prime Minister Theresa May in 2018.
He was again suspended after being charged with the three counts of sexual assault in July 2019.