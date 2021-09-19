Channel crossings: More than 400 migrants intercepted
More than 400 migrants have been intercepted or rescued while crossing the Channel on small boats, the Home Office has confirmed.
UK authorities dealt with 426 people in 14 incidents on Saturday.
French officials dealt with 28 people in two incidents on the same day.
Dan O'Mahoney, Clandestine Channel Threat Commander, said a rise in crossings was being driven by criminal gangs and a surge in illegal migration across Europe.
The Home Office said nearly 300 arrests relating to small-boat criminality had been made since July 2020 when a joint intelligence cell came into operation, and the French had seized more than 400 equipment items.
The department said the Channel was one of the busiest shipping lanes in the world, and "an extremely dangerous environment".