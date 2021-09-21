BBC News

Folkestone man due in court over Euro final video

image captionEngland's match against Italy in the Euro 2020 final ended in a penalty shoot out

A man has been charged with posting an offensive video following the final of the Euro 2020 football tournament.

The clip was posted online following England's defeat to Italy on penalties on 11 July, police said.

The video was referred to Kent Police by the national UK football policing unit.

Bradford Pretty, 49, of Guildhall Street, Folkestone, is due to appear at Folkestone Magistrates' Court on 6 October.

He has been charged with sending a message via the internet that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character.

