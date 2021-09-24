Port of Dover: Insulate Britain says it has 'blocked the Port of Dover'
- Published
Climate activists Insulate Britain claimed to have blocked the Port of Dover as part of their ongoing protests over climate emissions.
The group said more than 40 people blocked the A20 westbound at the Eastern Docks roundabout.
A spokeswoman for the Port of Dover said traffic was able to leave the port by alternative routes.
It comes after protesters brought chaos on the M25 motorway five times in the past fortnight.
The protest also follows a court ruling won by the government warned climate change protesters that they could be jailed if they continued their campaign of blocking the M25.
More than 200 campaigners forced the closure of the motorway in parts of Essex, Hertfordshire and Kent on 13 September.
They also targeted the M11 near Stansted Airport in Essex and the M3 in Surrey.
Insulate Britain said: "We are blocking Dover this morning to highlight that fuel poverty is killing people in Dover and across the UK."