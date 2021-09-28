Thanet teenager electrocuted after station attack
- Published
A teenager suffered potentially life-changing injuries after falling onto a live rail line after being attacked.
The 16-year-old boy was confronted by a group at Westgate-on-Sea station in Thanet, Kent, at about 18:00 BST on Sunday.
He was hit and then fell onto the tracks, electrocuting himself. Police said the boy was in a serious condition in hospital.
The attackers stole his girlfriend's bag before fleeing.
Det Insp Gary Pinner, from British Transport Police, described it as a "disturbing incident", adding: "There will be a number of reassurance patrols taking place in the area over the next few days."
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the attack and is in police custody.
