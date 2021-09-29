Insulate Britain protesters block Swanley M25 junction
- Published
Insulate Britain protesters have glued themselves to the road and are blocking a roundabout on a junction of the M25.
Kent Police was called to junction 3, the Swanley Interchange, at 07:30 BST and the road has been closed.
Congestion is building anti-clockwise towards the Dartford crossing and has backed-up along the London-bound stretch of the A2 from Gravesend.
Motorists are advised to expect delays and find alternative routes while officers work to remove the protesters.
A High Court injunction banning protests around the M25 and Dartford Crossing was issued on 23 September.
It stated demonstrators were banned from "causing damage to the surface" on or around the M25.