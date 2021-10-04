A299 crash: Police appeal after motorcyclist dies
- Published
A motorcyclist has died in a crash on the A299 in Kent.
Kent Police officers were called to the coastbound carriageway of the A299 Thanet Way, St Nicholas at Wade, at 16:15 BST on Sunday.
The rider of a silver Aprilia motorbike, a man in his 60s, sustained fatal injuries.
Investigators are appealing for drivers in the area to come forward with dashcam footage.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.