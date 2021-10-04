Dartford Crossing: Motorcyclist dies in crash with lorry
A motorcyclist died in a crash with a lorry at the Dartford Crossing, causing delays around the busy tunnel hours later during the evening rush hour.
The motorcycle, a white KTM 390, crashed with a white lorry pulling a black trailer in the east tunnel at about 09:15 BST, Kent Police said.
All traffic was directed through the west tunnel following the crash.
By 17:20 BST, the east tunnel had reopened but there were hour-long delays around the crossing.
There was also eight miles of congestion on the M25, Highways England said.
