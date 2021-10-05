Minster residential home shut to new admissions over safety concerns
A residential home has been closed to new admissions after whistleblowers raised safety concerns.
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) said it took "urgent action" to safeguard people at Little Oyster Residential Home in Minster-on-Sea, Kent.
Serious concerns were raised about people's safety, staffing and the home's management.
Little Oyster officials said they took the criticisms seriously and have already started making improvements.
The CQC inspected the home in April and rated the service "good" after noting "positive progress in the quality of care" being delivered.
But when inspectors returned in July following whistleblowing concerns, they found serious issues around safety, staffing and management.
Residents 'frightened'
The home provides care for people with learning disabilities, mental health conditions and physical disabilities.
Following the latest inspection, the CQC placed "urgent and immediate conditions" on the home, including stopping respite admissions or returning residents.
Debbie Ivanova, the CQC's deputy chief inspector for people with a learning disability and autistic people, said: "Make no mistake, this was not a pleasant place to live for the people who called it home.
"When we inspected, some people asked us for help to contact their social worker to move them elsewhere because they were so deeply unhappy.
"Some people told us they were frightened, and that they didn't feel safe. Nobody should feel like this in their own home."
Low staffing levels meant even "the most basic of people's needs" were not being met, according to the report.
'Lack of dignity'
One person said: "I feel when asking for things I have to beg. This used to be a jolly place and nice to live. I wanted to die here because it is my home, now I want to move."
Inspectors also observed "a lack of dignity and respect" by seeing people naked and only partially covered by sheets or blankets while doors were left open.
Cultural needs were not always met, with one person reporting they were treated differently by staff because of the "country they were born in".
Another resident was locked in their room every night with no means of escape if there was a fire.
A spokesperson for Little Oyster said they had "directly addressed the shortcomings the CQC identified".
This included appointing a new senior management team and recruiting more staff, all of whom have undertaken safeguarding training. In addition, an improvement plan was ready to be put in place once approved by the CQC.
The spokesperson said: "We are disappointed in the report but accept that we have work to do in order to improve our service."
They added: "We take the criticisms very seriously and are committed to the long-term care of all our residents."