Waste water released into sea around Thanet after storm damage
- Published
A water company has released "unscreened waste water" into the sea after storms damaged a pumping station.
Thanet District Council, in Kent, warned the public not to go in the sea or below the high water line at five beaches due to pollution.
Southern Water said repairs have been carried out at its damaged pumping station at Broadstairs.
It said that to "protect local properties from flooding" waste water was released "via a short sea outfall".
It added: "Cleaning the beaches at Joss Bay, Botany Bay and Viking Bay is a matter of priority."
The water company said it was working with the Environment Agency and the local council to "minimise any impact on the environment".
Thanet District Council warned people "not to enter the sea or the area of beach below the high water mark" Viking Bay, Stone Bay, Joss Bay, Kingsgate Bay and Botany Bay.
Earlier this year Southern Water was fined a record £90m for deliberately dumping billions of litres of raw sewage into the sea.