Dunton Green: Razor blades hidden under swastikas near school
- Published
People are being warned not to remove offensive stickers after razor blades were found underneath some on a bus shelter near a school.
Kent Police said the "hate-inspired stickers" in Dunton Green featured symbols of the swastika.
Insp Matt Atkinson called it "disturbing behaviour" and said it was "sheer luck that a child was not harmed".
The razor blades were found beneath the stickers on 22 September.
'Hate-filled notices'
Mr Atkinson added: "This is disturbing behaviour and while I do not want to cause people to panic, I do want to raise awareness of this issue.
"Publicly promoting offensive, hate-filled notices is not acceptable in itself, but adding razor blades to potentially seriously harm somebody is despicable.
"These stickers were placed inside a bus shelter near a school and it is only sheer luck that a child was not harmed."
He urged anybody with information to contact police, adding: "Do not attempt to remove them."
Other offensive stickers were reported in Henry Street and Reform Road in Chatham earlier in September, but neither involved razor blades or swastikas, police said.