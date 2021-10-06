Folkestone father-of-three posted racist video after Euros final
- Published
A father-of-three who posted an "abhorrent" video abusing three England players after the Euro 2020 final has been handed a suspended sentence.
Bradford Pretty used racist terms to refer to Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka in the Facebook clip.
Pretty's solicitor said it was a "moment of drunken madness".
The 50-year-old plasterer was sentenced to 50 days in prison, suspended for 12 months, at Folkestone Magistrates' Court.
Pretty was also ordered to carry out 200 hours of community service.
Playing the video for the court, prosecutor Julie Farbrace said: "It shows him talking about the game... in particular talking about the England players who had missed a penalty at the final.
"In relation to the matter there were people who commented on the video, people who were upset about the word he put in there."
In the video, an intoxicated Pretty can be heard saying: "Where do I start? Where do I start?
"So gutted like all of us.
"Proper deflated, big proud of the boys, big proud, but anyone and everyone that knows me well will understand what I am talking about."
Pretty, from Folkestone, goes on to refer to Rashford, Sancho and Saka missing penalties and uses two racist terms to refer to them.
When challenged about his language in the comments, Pretty apologised but spoke out against "political correctness" saying: "I am standing up and saying what I said for the weak ones...England 'til I die."
His defence solicitor Richard Graham acknowledged the video was "abhorrent".
He said Pretty had drank "15 or 16" cans of lager on the day of the final and was "clearly heavily intoxicated" in the video.
Pretty admitted sending a message that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character.
England lost 3-2 on penalties to Italy after a 1-1 draw at Wembley in the final on July 11 this year. Rashford, Sancho and Saka all missed from the spot for England in the deciding shoot-out.
Elizabeth Jenkins, from the Crown Prosecution Service, said: "Hate crimes such as these have a massive impact on players and their mental health.
"The CPS takes this kind of offending very seriously and this case shows that where offensive content is reported to the police, we can successfully bring offenders to justice."