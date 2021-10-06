Cyclist, 93, dies after collision with car in Kent
A 93-year-old man has died after the bicycle he was riding collided with a car.
It happened on the A28 at St Nicholas-at-Wade, near Birchington, Kent, about 09:30 BST on Monday.
Police said the cyclist collided with a green Vauxhall Corsa, which was being driven towards Margate. Officers are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.
The injured man was taken to hospital but died from his injuries on Tuesday.
